Back of the net! New Wives tale is Soccer AM ‘gig’ winner

A BRACE of Liverpool title winners, Spurs goal machine Harry Kane and a British music legend have helped shoot a Saddleworth band into a new league of recognition.

Since the promotion of their most recent single, All on Me, on national television Stepford Wives has seen a spike in their popularity.

As well as increased airplay, the local four-piece: Nik Jackson (guitar, lead vocals), Rowan Heywood (bass, backing vocals), Jarrod Ogden (drums) and Dom Wint (lead guitar) has even received offers of management!

“We are overjoyed,” said Nik of Stepford Wives’ recent appearance on Sky Sports’ cult Saturday morning show Soccer AM.

“It is fantastic what is happening and hopefully we can capitalise by playing some gigs.”

All on Me was released back in March and had been scheduled for exposure on the show after being picked out by producer, John ‘Fenners’ Fendley.

Lockdown scuppered that chance of fame until earlier this month when the tune on A1M records was played over a goals of the week segment introduced by one-time Take That idol Robbie Williams.

Among the spectacular strikes were efforts from Anfield duo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita plus England stars Kane and Raheem Sterling.

“It is brilliant for us because they plucked us out of nowhere,” explained Nik, a media studies teacher at Saddleworth School.“There have been some decent bands featured in the past so we are chuffed to have been selected.”

The single went to number one in the Independent Radio Alliance charts nominated by Fab Radio International, featuring other local talent including the Maitlands and Heavy Salad.

“Since the programme we have enjoyed loads of radio play but we just want to get out and play.”

The band is appearing at Oldham Rocks, Whittles on September 19 which will coincide with another single release.

For more information on Stepford Wives and to hear Soccer AM debut visit

www.facebook.com/stepfordwivesband

