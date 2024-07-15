Metrolink plans still mean ‘public transport wasteland,’ says Saddleworth councillor

A SADDLEWORTH councillor believes the latest plans for the expansion of Metrolink will still leave Oldham borough a ‘public transport wasteland.’

Greater Manchester Combined Authority has hinted at a potential train–tram line around the Atom Valley development between the town and Rochdale.

However, Sam Al-Hamdani says the rest of the borough, including Saddleworth, has been ignored completely.

And any new line will not change the status quo.

The Liberal Democrat for Saddleworth West and Lees said: “Everyone knows that there is just one train station serving a borough of nearly 250,000 people.

“Oldham remains a public transport wasteland, and these plans will not change that.

“Train–tram lines mean that there is an opportunity to connect the train line that runs to the south of the borough up with Oldham town centre.

“We could use the tram to improve transport links and actually encourage people into the town centre, not make it easy for them to go somewhere else.”

A new tram line running north–south could also potentially provide better transport access to the Royal Oldham Hospital, which has chronic parking issues, and Boundary Park stadium.

But Cllr Al-Hamdani believes more needs to be focussed away from Manchester city centre.

He added: “Again, we’re getting the crumbs of Manchester’s table.

“The council is investing millions into Oldham town centre and if it doesn’t have plans to make it easier for residents to come to Oldham rather than other towns, then it risks throwing away millions we can’t afford to lose.

“Real regeneration means investing in transport. The billions of pounds that weren’t spent on HS2 should be being invested in projects like this.

“The last Government wanted to spend that money on potholes in London. Will this one invest it into actual transport solutions in Oldham instead?”

