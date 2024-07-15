Linda’s exhibition takes visitors on journey ‘All Around The World’

SEE eye-catching sights from ‘All Around The World’ without even leaving Saddleworth thanks to the latest exhibition in Uppermill.

Linda Edwards presents her collection of about 30 paintings from across the globe, including some Saddleworth scenes, until Saturday, August 3.

The exhibition is on display at Saddleworth Museum, on Uppermill High Street, and is open for viewing from 1pm-4pm daily, free entry.

Linda, who lives in Uppermill, said: “My exhibition, as the title suggests, has paintings I’ve done from lots of places all over the world, from the sunny climates of Brazil to the Arctic Circle and a host of countries in between.

“There is also a collection of the magnificent Northern Lights which include one I’ve done from the recent wonderful display seen right here in Saddleworth.

“Of course after your journey it’s time to come home and there is also a selection of paintings of Saddleworth scenes.

“I hope visitors to the exhibition enjoy their journey with me.”

The exhibition is Linda’s second at Saddleworth Museum following her ‘Colour and Light Exhibition’ there two years ago.

Her work varies from local landscapes and traditions to commissioned portraits and abstract work.

She has also exhibited at The Royal Cambrian Academy in Conwy, The Truman Brewery in London, Manchester Art Gallery and was a nominated artist at Home Exhibition Centre Manchester and international art platforms including Venice, Palma, New York, Art Basel Miami and Switzerland.

