Metro’s Row-tary honour for Atlantic oarsman

FRANK Rothwell has received the Rotary Club’s top accolade in recognition of his achievements to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean and raise more than £1 million for charity.

Named after the American founder of Rotary founder, the Paul Harris Fellow award celebrates a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of Rotary – service above self.

After witnessing Frank’s daring deeds, Oldham Metro Rotary Club was moved to honour him with the prestigious award.

President Garvin Crabtree said: “Frank’s achievement is outstanding and serves as an inspiration to us all. He is certainly deserving of Rotary’s top award.”

Paul Harris founded the first club in 1905 to introduce business professionals to meet, exchange ideas, make meaningful contacts and generate friendships.

Over time, it has become a worldwide association with considerable emphasis on humanitarian service.

• The Mayor Cllr Ginny Alexander named Frank as a recipient of a Mayor’s Appreciation Award for his determination, commitment and outstanding charitable work.

She said: “Frank, you’re an inspiration! Congratulations on completing your remarkable challenge and with a new world record!

“He certainly likes a challenge and, having circumnavigated North and South America, he decided this would be next – and what a challenge!”

