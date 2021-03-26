Hop along for Easter display

THE Easter bunny has already found a home in Dobcross thanks to a trio of community spirited ladies.

And the seasonal scene outside Holy Trinity School is the latest in a succession of themed displays created by garden ‘designers’ Rachel Bird, Eileen Lovsin and Jeanne Keay.

Rachel said: “Myself, Eileen and Jeanne took over at the beginning of 2020.

“We have grown plants from seed, divided what was already there. We also received a very generous donation from Friends of Dobcross School last summer which we used to buy plants and bulbs.

“During lockdown we came up with the idea of enhancing the garden by creating themes.

“We began with Halloween, then did Remembrance Sunday, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and now Easter.

“The school children have contributed to each theme and have made beautiful bunting for the latest Easter theme.”

