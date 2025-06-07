‘Milestone moment’ as work starts on flagship eco project Northern Roots

THE first spades are in the ground as work commences on Oldham’s flagship eco project Northern Roots.

Construction has started on the Visitor Centre and Forestry Skills Centre, which are part of the £12.9 million masterplan to develop 160 acres of green space into the UK’s largest urban farm and eco-park.

Oldham Council leaders, the Northern Roots charity and partners gathered to mark the milestone on site and see how the plans are coming to life.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Northern Roots is an ambitious project that reflects our commitment to Oldham’s future. It brings together some really important themes of nature, learning and community.

“We’re not just building new facilities, we’re building careers, raising aspirations, and putting Oldham on the map as a leader in green innovation.

“I’m incredibly proud to see this phase of construction begin, and to see local people already benefiting.”

The build, led by Willmott Dixon, is creating employment and training opportunities for local residents.

Staff at Willmott Dixon have already volunteered 115 hours with the Northern Roots charity and Salvation Army, with more work expected to take place with local schools and colleges as the build progresses.

Mike Lane, Director of Operations of Willmott Dixon in the North, said: “As an Oldham-based business, we proudly share Oldham Council’s passion for ensuring this unique and sustainable hub creates opportunities for local people.

“This milestone event is a great opportunity for us to join our partners and look ahead with real excitement at future work to come, alongside the difference this project will make to the Oldham community.”

The Visitor Centre, due to open in summer 2026, will include a café, shop, production kitchen, performance and exhibition space, plus classrooms and meeting rooms.

Nearby, the Forestry Skills Centre will focus on technical and land-based training, helping residents gain valuable qualifications in sustainable industries.

The new build marks the next phase of development, which also includes landscaping, access improvements, car parking, an outdoor amphitheatre, and longer-term plans for a solar array, wild play zones and community growing areas.

The Northern Roots site remains open to visitors throughout the construction period.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Chairman of Northern Roots Charity Board, said: “This is a milestone moment. Northern Roots isn’t just about regeneration – it’s about helping residents into jobs, creating sustainable futures, and unlocking the potential of this amazing space.

“This project shows what’s possible when we invest in Oldham’s people and places and is part of the Council’s ‘Green and Growing’ priority.”

Delivered by Oldham Council with support from the Government’s Town Deal Fund and Levelling Up Fund Round 2, the next phase will bring long-term benefits to the borough, boosting skills, jobs, tourism, biodiversity and the local economy.

The project will directly create four new employment opportunities and 10 unemployed Oldham residents will be supported through the their ‘Building Lives Academy’ with qualifications, skills and work experience.

Over the last two years, the Northern Roots charity has established the first phase of the Urban Farm, delivered volunteering, wellbeing and cultural programmes for more than 6,000 people, and created vibrant habitats with over 2,000 new trees, six ponds, a community garden and wildflower meadow.

Anna da Silva, CEO of Northern Roots, said: “This is an exciting moment. Oldham Council and the Northern Roots charity are bringing the unique vision for this beautiful site to life, harnessing and nurturing our urban nature in a way that also delivers opportunities, skills, wellbeing, fun and beauty for our communities.

“In years to come we hope that visitors from across the region will come to enjoy these facilities and connect with nature and each other.”

To learn more about Northern Roots, visit: https://northern-roots.uk

To find out more about regeneration work across Oldham, visit: www.oldham.gov.uk/regen