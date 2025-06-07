Saddleworth Singers full of ‘Rhythm and Song’ for summer concert

ENJOY an evening of live music as Saddleworth Singers present their summer concert ‘Rhythm and Song’.

The ladies’ choir will take centre stage at Mossley Methodist Church on Friday, July 18, starting at 7.30pm.

They will perform a range of music from relaxed jazz classics to Abba harmonies and culminate with songs from Sondheim’s ‘Les Miserables’.

Guest instrumental trio New Horizons will also perform, bringing timeless classics from Ella Fitzgerald, George Gershwin and more.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, children go free. They are available online from Ticket Source, from AS Convenience Store in Top Mossley, call on Victoria 07773 951956 or pay on the door.