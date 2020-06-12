Military-run coronavirus testing unit returns to Oldham Town centre

A MOBILE Testing Unit staffed by the army will be visiting Oldham over two more weekends to provide testing for Covid-19 for local residents and keyworkers.

The Unit will be at the Old Leisure Centre Car Park, on Rock Street, in the Town Centre from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14 and then from Saturday, June 20 to Monday, June 22.

Testing is available for adults and children over 5 years and will be by pre-booked appointment only. People can arrive either by car or foot and are advised to follow the national social distancing guidelines.

These tests will only be able to tell people if they have coronavirus now. They will not be able to tell if they have been infected in the past.

The common symptoms of coronavirus are:

• a high temperature

• a new, continuous cough, or

• a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Residents wishing to book a test will be able to make an appointment through the national booking website: NHS testing site.

Employers of keyworkers can also book tests for their staff at this site, by referring staff through the national employer booking portal. Employers need to register via e-mail (portalservicedesk@dhsc.gov.uk) at the Coronavirus testing guidance site to be able to refer their employees.

If you are not able to access the testing website, you can book a test by telephone by calling 119.

Appointment availability is updated daily, therefore if the Oldham site is not listed on the booking portal it means all available testing appointments for the day have been filled. Home testing kits can also be requested via the same website and telephone number.

Everyone who develops symptoms of coronavirus, and members of their household, should self-isolate at home and request a test for Covid-19 through the website or by calling 119.

Everyone who tests positive for Covid-19 will need to self-isolate at home for 7 days, and their close contacts will need to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Oldham councillor Dr Zahid Chauhan, Cabinet lead for health and social care said: “I’d like to thank our Covid-19 response team for securing the mobile testing unit for Oldham once again.

“Here in Oldham we have been leading the way both regionally and nationally in testing our key workers, which includes our care homes staff and residents.

“At your appointment time you can attend the testing unit by car or on foot. Please do not visit the unit if you do not have an appointment and we ask people to observe the national social distancing guidelines.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

