Oldham MPs thank community and voluntary sector for response to Covid-19

OLDHAM MPs Debbie Abrahams and Jim McMahon have paid tribute to the hard work and dedication shown by local community and voluntary sector groups in response to Covid-19.

On Thursday, June 11, the pair co-hosted a webinar attended by representatives of almost 50 Oldham-based groups and experts Laura Windsor-Welsh from Action Together and Rebekah Sutcliffe of Oldham Council.

Jim McMahon, MP for Oldham West and Royton, said: “I hope the groups that joined us found the session as useful as Debbie and I did.

“It gave us a fantastic opportunity to not only hear about the work happening on the ground but also to listen to what issues these groups have been having and what they might face in the future.

“I am really grateful for all the work all these groups have been putting in over the last few months. It hasn’t been easy but they’ve adapted to the circumstances and shown the very best of Team Oldham.”

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, said: “It was fantastic to hear from so many local community and voluntary action groups during the webinar.

“These groups have been instrumental in providing support to local people and keeping Oldham and Saddleworth going during Covid-19.

“We’ll continue the dialogue but thank you to all of them for what they are doing for us.”

