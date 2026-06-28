Millgate Arts Centre announces new theatre season

It’s set to be an exciting year ahead for the theatre-lovers of Saddleworth, as the Millgate Arts Centre pulls back the curtain on its upcoming theatre season.

After a year of exciting programmes from the Saddleworth Players and youth company SPY Theatre – alongside additional events from the Saddleworth Concert and Films Societies – Sunday (21 June) promised a bright future for the Arts Centre, which is set to reopen in September following building repairs.

The new season will see six new shows, ranging from high-energy comedy all the way to the dark and moody.

It will also include a pantomime by award-winning panto director Ben Richards, who started his company The Big Tiny right here in Saddleworth.

This year’s theatre season is set to bring:

The Saddleworth Constable

26 September – 3 October 2026

Warmth, authenticity, laughs, and near-nudity were the first promises made for season debut, The Saddleworth Constable.

When artist Sandy returns to Saddleworth after falling out of love with art, she has no plans of focussing on anyone else’s life but her own – least of all that of the local ex-cop. The recently retired Steve has long been grappling with a sense of lost purpose, but has found a tentative escape through a newfound passion for painting.

With the sleepy days of life in Saddleworth only making their lost years clearer, it’s up to the unlikely pair to rediscover what gives their life meaning – and what passion might blossom between them along the way.

“This is the premiere of one of my new plays, and I’m really pleased that the theatre have wanted to take it on and that I’ve got the opportunity to bring it here,” says director Martin Paul Roche.

“During the play, Sandy and Steve rediscover the things which give their lives meaning, heart, connection and belonging, and it explores how returning to one’s roots can be both comforting and challenging.

“The Saddleworth Constable is a heartfelt, humorous story about two people finding new meaning in life and love, set against a backdrop of a quirky, close-knit, but very real group of Saddleworth friends. It celebrates the power of art, the power of love, the value of home, the possibility of starting over, and of course: cheese and onion crisps.”

The Wind in the Willows

14 November – 21 November 2026

The only family-focussed show on the list brings new energy to a story over a century old.

Since the launch of Kenneth Grahame’s 1908 book, generations of children have laughed, booed, and cheered at the whimsical adventures of an animal quartet. When Mole gets sick of spring cleaning at Mole End, he is delighted to meet a new group of friends to explore the Wide World with. But how long can Mole, Badger, and Ratty work together to keep the infamous Toad out of trouble? Only time will tell.

“Through the riverbank tale of small animals, Kenneth Grahame explored the human condition, torn between the comforts of home and the temptations of the new and the unknown,” says director Carol Davis.

“Toad has plenty of money and believes he can do or buy anything he wants, whenever he wants – familiar in this day age – but he’s lucky to be surrounded by thoughtful friends. However, can his friends restrain his impulsive lies? Can he escape from prison? Can the Wild Wooders be prevented from invading Toad Hall? And who is the strange washerwoman?

“Find out in November when you come to see The Wind in the Willows!”

The Accidental Death of an Anarchist

6 February – 13 February 2027

How does a man ‘accidentally’ fall out of a police interrogation room window? When your main hero is a maniac, you won’t leave this play entirely sure, either.

Based on the true story of Italian anarchist Giuseppe Pinelli following the 1969 Piazza Fontana bombing, ‘The Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ spins a riveting tale of lies, corruption, and the idiocy of officials – as told by a ‘truth speaking fool’ with a bone to pick.

“The anarchist was detained under suspicion of bombing. but his death is portrayed as accidental, raising questions about police misconduct and political manipulation. Now, the central character isn’t the anarchist. He actually doesn’t even appear on stage,” says Andrew Mann.

“The Maniac is a cunning and unpredictable character with a history of impersonation: he gets himself arrested; convinces the police he’s a judge; and has lots of disguises all the way through the play.

“The Accidental Death of an Anarchist is a politically charged, highly comedic play that exposes corruption and like-heartedly challenges you, the audience, to question authority, justice, and truth in a society riddled with deception and abuse of power.”

Hayfever

17 April – 24 April 2027

Oh darling, is there anything more ghastly than being forced to host a perfectly unsuitable guest? Perhaps if there’s four of them, that might do the trick.

In this 1930’s “comedy of bad manners”, novelist David Bliss has spent the week looking forward to a long weekend of absolutely nothing – what a shame his family don’t seem to get the message. With retired actress wife Judy and their two adult children around, David’s quiet weekend seems well and truly down the pan… along with his patience.

“All four have invited a perfectly unsuitable guest, unbeknown to the other three, and the visitors arrive for a weekend of peace, definitely a touch of excitement, maybe a little romance, or perhaps even a chance of fame,” says director Pauline Walsh.

“They certainly don’t expect the mismatched flirtations, the impromptu, embarrassing parlour games, and the bewildering whirlwind of high drama which are part and parcel at any given day at the Bliss family home.

“Hayfever is a lively, carefree, sublime comedy full of witty dialogue, rapid-fire bonanza, and theatrical fun. But there is so much fun and laughter to be had as things escalate towards an exhausting, chaotic, yet delightfully comedic finale.”

A Monster Calls

12 June – 19 June 2027

Conor has had the same dream every night. It all started when his mother first got sick. It all got worse when the treatments clearly weren’t working.

It would be easy to think he was dreaming when the giant yew tree in the garden turned into a monster, though the creatures demands for ‘truth’ seem all too real to be disbelieved. So too do his stories, and the worlds Conor soon finds himself in at the creature’s side.

“This monster arrives when a young boy, Conor, needs him most, though he would never admit it,” says costume designer Verity Mann. “Based on the internationally acclaimed novel by Patrick Ness. This is a story about courage, loss, imagination, and the truths we sometimes struggle to face.

“What follows is a breathtaking journey that is funny, moving, magical, and deeply human. This is theatre at its most imaginative. One moment you’ll be in a boy’s bedroom, the next you’ll be swept into mythical worlds, dreamscapes and legends brought vividly to life on stage.

“It offers opportunities for stunning visuals, inventive storytelling and powerful performances. It’s a story that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.”

This play contains themes which may be distressing.

The Pied Piper of Hamelin

5 December 2026 – 2 January 2027

Rounding off, a special entry for this year’s Christmas pantomime. Coming direct from award-winning pantomime director Ben Richards, The Pied Piper of Hamelin promises a local twist on a classic European legend.

Written long before the Makerfield by-election, this year’s panto kicks off when King Andy Burnham gets sick of how much better Saddleworth is than the rest of Greater Manchester, and sends Rochdale’s dastardly Pied Piper to steal everything that makes the region great. Leading a march of muffins and Yorkshire puddings while donned in an American dress (“One Yankee and it’s off!”), it’s now up to the people of Uppermill to come together to defeat Manchester City Council once and for all.

“You might ask, why is it called The Pied Piper of Hamlin, not the Pied Piper of Rochdale?” says Ben. “Well, very simply, Hamlin is an acronym. ‘Ha’ is short for ‘ha, ha, ha’; ‘me’, which is my preferred pronoun ; and ‘lin’ is short for Linda, my middle name. So [the Piper] incredibly evil.

“But at the end of the day, the people of Saddleworth will come together and defeat the council while still being part of it and paying taxes.

“Last year we saw just over nine a half thousand people from Saddleworth,” he continues. “This company started in Saddleworth and has now got shows in Bury and Manchester, and touring!

“There are so many people who have all kinds of different things to say about pantomime, and so I’ve been doing a PHD in Contemporary Pantomime, which will be published later this year. You know, it doesn’t matter if you’re gay, or trans, or Black, or whatever it is that you want to be, because at the end of the day, we’re all from Saddleworth – and that’s the core of what this show is about.”