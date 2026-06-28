Music, food and family fun at Greenfield St Mary’s Summer Fair

Greenfield St Mary’s Primary School is inviting the community to its annual Summer Fair on Saturday, 4 July, promising an afternoon and evening packed with entertainment, live music and family fun.

The fair will take place from 3pm until 9pm at Greenfield St Mary’s, Manchester Road, Greenfield, with an admission fee of £1 for adults, while children can enter free.

The event will be officially opened by pupils from the school, who will perform a selection of songs to welcome visitors.

Throughout the afternoon there will be something for all ages, including a talent show, live music, bouncy castle, face painting, craft activities, games, tombolas and a range of family entertainment.

A line-up of local musicians will keep the crowds entertained into the evening, with performances from Annie Luv, Tangent, and Preston & Weltz.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a variety of food and drink, including freshly made pizzas from a Pizza Van alongside a traditional barbecue and refreshments.

Organisers are encouraging residents from across Saddleworth to come along and support the event, which offers a chance for the community to come together for an afternoon of music, food and family entertainment.