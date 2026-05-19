Millgate Arts Centre secures grant for major lighting upgrade

MILLGATE Arts Centre has unveiled a major upgrade to its stage lighting after receiving funding from Theatres Trust.

The grant has enabled the Delph venue to invest in new LED lighting technology aimed at improving the quality of productions and helping attract more visiting shows and performances.

The arts centre said its previous lighting rig, which included more than 60 conventional fixtures, four LED RGB pars and a 48-way dimmer bank, was in need of modernisation to meet growing audience expectations.

Staff and volunteers explained that audiences have increasingly become accustomed to the high-quality lighting seen in professional theatres and film productions, with previous hires of LED equipment receiving particularly positive feedback.

The new lighting system has already been used in a number of successful productions, including several sell-out performances across 2025 and 2026, including Bleak Expectations, Waiting for God, Nell Gwynn, Hansel & Gretel, Once Upon a Time in Wigan and Wait Until Dark.

The improved system has also supported visiting productions and concerts, including performances by Saddleworth Musical Society, Saddleworth Concert Society, Millgate Folk and Higher Ground.

The venue says the investment will help ensure the theatre continues to provide high-quality productions and strengthen its reputation as a key cultural hub in Saddleworth.