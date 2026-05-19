Saddleworth Beer Festival to toast Rushcart’s 50th anniversary

Saddleworth Annual Charity Beer Festival is set to return on Saturday, July 4, helping raise funds for the 50th anniversary of the iconic Saddleworth Rushcart Festival.

Organised in conjunction with Saddleworth Morris Men, the event promises a celebration of traditional community spirit with real ales, cider, Morris dancing and live music all on offer.

Taking place at Boarshurst Band Club on Greenbridge Lane, the festival will also support the Royal British Legion.

Organisers are encouraging people to “raise a glass to tradition” while helping support one of Saddleworth’s best-known cultural celebrations.

Visitors can expect a selection of local ales and crisp ciders, alongside entertainment and the unmistakable atmosphere associated with the annual Rushcart festivities.

The event runs as a cash-only festival, with entry priced at £5, including the first pint free.