Millgate goes back to the 60s for Mike Sweeney showcase

DELPH’S Millgate Arts Centre will be reverberating to the sounds of the sixties as radio legend – and Saddleworth’s own – Mike Sweeney brings his show to the venue.

Celebrating the decade in music most dear to his heart, he will be joined by many friends and acts in a full live concert.

Starring Ray Ennis, of The Swinging Blue Jeans, Mike will play with The Mindbenders, plus there will be the hits of Freddie and the Dreamers, with Carla Lewis singing the hits of the 60s sisters.

You can be sure the event, on Saturday, May 20, will not only evoke many memories but also show off the talents the acts have.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm, cost £12 and can be bought by clicking https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/RdiEJKhzXNnT.

