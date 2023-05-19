New addition to Annual Saddleworth Duck Race

THE 2023 Saddleworth Show will see a new addition to its famous Duck Race.

Families, schools or businesses are invited to customise their very own large wooden duck by painting it and/or dressing it as they choose.

This could be in company colours, uniform, super hero or in sparkle and glitz. Let your imaginaton run wild but please keep it in good taste, nothing rude or offensive.

The ducks are 2ft x 1ft mounted on a wooden batten for display at the Show.

A Duck kit costs £15 and includes a wooden duck profile, wooden display batten, rules leaflet and three FREE racing ducks for the famous duck race held at the Show on the River Tame.

Kits will be on sale on the following dates:

June 3 at Tesco Greenfield,

June 7 at Coop Mossley

June 17 at the Hare and Hounds, Uppermill

Funds raised will be donated to local causes and there is a prize of £50 for the best design.

For more details of the Saddleworth Show go to www.saddleworthshow.com

