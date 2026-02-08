Millgate’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Wigan’ brings Northern Soul to life

Millgate Arts Centre delivers a sharply observed, beautifully performed snapshot of Wigan’s iconic soul‑fuelled subculture.

Review by Ian Cheeseman

Having never been to Wigan Casino, the legendary home of Northern Soul, being of a sheltered up bringing and being an ABBA fan during that period of time, I assumed One Upon a Time in Wigan could be an eye opener.

I could relate to the working class background of those who escaped to that sweaty venue, but I couldn’t, personally, identify with the lack of direction and need for escape from the main characters in this brilliant four handed play, the chain smoking and drug dealing.

Suzanne, who played by Eleanor Prestwich, embodied the innocence I came from, her transformation throughout this beautifully paced story, effectively narrated by Eugene, was the only one I could identify with. Eugene was at the centre of the story, played by Cameron Kennedy, who also navigated his journey to perfection.

Such was the cleverness of the script, by Mick Martin, that it felt like we were living in their World, authenticated by the music that was threaded throughout, which even included a reference to the music they hated, ABBA. Their song Honey Honey only charted as a cover though by Sweet Dreams but that’s just a minor personal quibble.

This was a slice of Northern life mixed with, in my case, an education of that particular slice of Wigan culture and how life was, in some households during that period. It had humour and heart and all four talented actors, including Niamh Connor as Maxine and Harry Garrity as Danny were faultless. It’s another triumph for the ever creative Millgate Arts Centre and Saddleworth Players.

Once Upon a Time in Wigan is at Millgate Arts Centre in Saddleworth until Saturday 14th February