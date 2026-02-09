Lees pub under threat of closure after owners decide to leave

A LEES pub may close for good after its owners decided to leave.

The Angel Inn, on Nicholson Street, will not open from Monday to Wednesday after Victoria Pickstone and Paul Briggs opted to step away.

And if new proprietors are not found by May 30, its doors may be shut for good.

The pair outlined the reasons why they have made the decision, explaining the economic climate makes running a pub unviable.

They said: “After a huge amount of thought, soul-searching, and many sleepless nights, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to leave The Angel.

“The reality is that running a pub in the current economy has become unbelievably tough.

“With the constant rise of beer duty, utilities, suppliers and everyday costs, the pressure on the pub trade is relentless.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but we know in our hearts it is the right one.

“With immediate effect, we will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We will continue to trade on our remaining days until May 30, when we will be hosting our leaving party.

“We would love nothing more than to see you all one last time, to raise a glass, share memories, and say goodbye properly.”

Pubs have been the focus of many political parties in recent weeks, with the Labour government announcing a 15 per cent discount in business rates bills from April and no increase for two years.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage set out a five-point plan, including cuts to beer duty and VAT, the phased abolition of business rates and changes to energy and employment costs.

However, neither will change the mind of Victoria and Paul as they prepare to say goodbye.

They added: “The past 18 months at The Angel have been unforgettable.

“The quiz nights, karaoke, parties, live singers, laughter, tears, friendships, and memories created within these walls will stay with us forever.

“This place has been more than just a pub – it’s been a community, a safe space, and a second home for so many.

“To our singers, DJs, entertainers and anyone with upcoming bookings please don’t worry. We will be in contact with you all directly.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to every customer who supported us, every staff member who gave their all, and everyone who believed in us and The Angel. None of this would have been possible without you.

“This may be the end of this chapter, but the memories will live on forever.”