Million-pound-fundraiser Frank is finalist in Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons

GREENFIELD’S million-pound-fundraiser Frank Rothwell is a finalist in the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2021 in recognition of his charity row across the Atlantic Ocean.

At 70, Frank became the oldest person to conquer the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge single-handed, setting off on his boat ‘Never Too Old’ from the Canary Islands on December 12, 2020.

He reached Antigua 3,000 miles and 56 days later and was reunited with his family, including wife of 50 years Judith.

Frank raised more than £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK, with the first £500,000 worth of donations doubled by the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation.

He was inspired to undertake the journey by his 62-year-old brother-in-law, Roger who died from dementia during his trip and was also a victim of Down’s syndrome.

At the time, Frank said: “I set out in December wishing to raise £1 million for Alzheimer’s Research UK but I never thought I’d actually achieve it.

“The challenge was incredibly tough at times, with rough seas, huge waves, and missing my wife Judith.

“But as exhausting as it was, it was all totally worth it as I hope the money we raised will make a huge difference to so many lives.

“Having received hundreds of messages from people who, like me, have witnessed the heartbreak of dementia, I am proud to have raised such an incredible amount in honour of Roger, and everyone else who has experienced the devastation it causes.”

His efforts have earned him a spot in the final four of the Charity Champion category in global-hearing specialist Amplifon’s search for the ‘Best of British’ heroes.

The virtual awards presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 5, hosted by BBC1 TV Breakfast and Radio 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden and Falklands War hero Simon Weston will be guest of honour.

The Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons are in their sixth year and celebrate truly remarkable people and pets.

Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, the awards categories are: Against All Odds, Service To Country, Charity Champion, Active Agers, Young Hero, Hero Pet, Celebrity Hero and Coronavirus Hero. The judges will choose an Overall Hero Award winner from the category winners.

Find out more about the awards and this year’s finalists online.

