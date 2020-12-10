‘Model pupil’ is truly inspirational says former school

KEVIN Sinfield has been described as a “model pupil” according to his former school.

The Saddleworth School old boy was cheered on by pupils and staff in the final stages of his magnificent seven marathon challenge.

The School said: “It was with a great sense of pride that students and staff were able to support former head boy, Kevin Sinfield as he completed the final stretch of his epic seven marathons in seven days in aid of MND and Leeds Rhinos team mate Rob Burrow.

“Kevin attended Saddleworth School between 1992-1997 where he was described as a model pupil excelling both academically and in the sporting arena.

“Kevin’s former PE teacher Richard Meadowcroft remembers his ‘steely determination’ and always knew that he would go on to achieve great things.

“Everyone at Saddleworth School is incredibly proud of Kevin and his amazing feat of mental and physical endurance.

“What he has achieved is truly inspirational and has raised an incredible amount of money for a very worthy cause.”

