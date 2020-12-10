School’s out to provide multi-million-pound cheer for former head boy

KEVIN Sinfield became a million-pound man for MND just as he was approaching Saddleworth School on the final day of his seven-day journey.

Sinfield, 40, is a former pupil at the Uppermill school as is Martin Wolstencroft, one of the rugby league legend’s back-up team.

Now a successful Leeds based businessman, Dobcross raised Martin, 50, spent three days on the road as part of his long-standing pal’s back-up squad. And he revealed it wasn’t always plain sailing. “There were some tough times along the way and sometimes it wasn’t easy,” said Martin, who played rugby league at Saddleworth Rangers and cricket for Delph and Dobcross CC.

“It was bouncing down with rain when we set off in Leeds on the penultimate day. There weren’t many people on the streets and it was quite lonely.

“It is not what people see. They only see the good times when people are cheering.

“There were quite a lot of isolated moments when they were by themselves and trudging away.

“To get through it makes it even better especially to finish at the Farrars. Being two Saddleworth lads and Saddleworth School old boys, it was a lovely moment when we passed the school with everyone cheering.“That’s when it got announced he had gone through the £1 million mark.”

Sinfield was a raw 16-year-old prospect at Headingley when the pair first encountered each other.

“It’s ironic to think now that I run a business in Leeds and Kev is now running Leeds Rhinos (as Director of Rugby). “It was very inspiring being part of it and Kevin is an absolute hero.

“Putting himself through that for seven days is a great testament to what a great guy he is.

“It shows how much people think of him and how much they love him.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

