Model railway exhibition back on track

A FASCINATING model railway exhibition is set to return this March to raise money for a local charity.

Saddleworth Model Railway Society has organised the two-day event on March 12 and 13 from 10am-4pm at Saddleworth Museum on Uppermill High Street.

There will be modellers from around Greater Manchester, some from clubs and some solo entries, showcasing their model railways.

On display will be six model railway layouts of all different sizes and gauges and some which children (or even the adults!) can have a go on.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 for concessions, and children go free with a paying adult. Proceeds will go to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

The exhibition was last held in March 2020, after it was postponed from a regular exhibition prior to the museum’s redevelopment.

The society is glad to be back and supporting the museum, which should be fully open during the day so visitors can enjoy both the trains and the museum’s other offerings.

