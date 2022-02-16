Saddleworth School set for move to new site

THE packing up of 2,300 boxes – and more than 100 years of memories – is underway as Saddleworth School gets ready to move from Uppermill to Diggle.

The high school will close its doors on Uppermill High Street for the February half-term and then pupils will start on a staggered return at the new facilities from March 2.

Construction of the new £19million school on the former WH Shaw pallet works site on Huddersfield Road has been carried out by Tilbury Douglas.

It will provide a school for 1,500 pupils aged 11 to 16 years old including ancillary buildings, a sports hall, and sports pitches.

A glimpse of the new school can be seen in a video on Saddleworth School’s Twitter page, along with old photos from their archives.

A time capsule, including a school tie, letters written by the pupils and newspaper cuttings about the school, was buried in the grounds of the new school during construction in 2021 to be uncovered in years to come.

