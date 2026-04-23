Model Railway Exhibition steams back into Uppermill

SADDLEWORTH Model Railway Exhibition is steaming back into Uppermill bigger and better than ever before.

This year’s charity event, first launched in 2020, will take place at Saddleworth Museum, on Uppermill High Street, on May 2 to 4 in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Visitors can admire the seven layouts on display and also see a demo from Stockport & District Railway Modellers on figure painting, wagon building, kit building and more.

The layouts will be:

N Gauge – Pennant – Analogue. Set in the 50s on a branch line station with yard

OO Gauge – Rhyn Exchange – Analogue. Set in BR steam days where wagons are shunted ready to be taken to the main line.

Woodbury Yard – Analogue. An industrial quay side where small industrial tank engines unload the wagons from the mainline engines and deliver to the warehouses. The layout has a working canal bridge, turn table and more.

HO/HOm Gauge – Auswiss – DCC Sound. A busy station on the Austria/Switzerland boarder where mountain narrow gauge railway trains meet standard gauge trains to exchange passengers and goods.

O Gauge – New Millshaw – DCC Sound. BR Blue era diesels with sound shunt around the yard and ferry passengers to the station.

NG7 (O16.5) Gauge – Bruncrug Sidings – DC & DCC Sound. A small narrow gauge station with wagon yard.

009 Narrow Gauge – Llansawson – DC & DCC Sound. A fictional station, yard and engine depot set in Wales run by the Ffestiniog Railway with a few visitors from other narrow gauge railways.

Sawyer Models of Leigh and Aire Valley Models will be selling goods including new and pre-owned railways, scenics, figures, diecast, books, trams and more.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet representatives from the Guide Dogs charity with dogs, owners and members of the local team.

Friends of Saddleworth Museum will provide light refreshments, including sweets and cakes.

Entry costs £5 for adults (on the door) and children go free with every paying adult.

For more information email andysawmaker@hotmail.co.uk or visit the Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition Facebook page.