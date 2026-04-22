Local elections 2026: Who you can vote for in Saddleworth South 

PEOPLE in Saddleworth get the chance to decide who they want to represent them on Oldham Council as the area goes to the polls on Thursday, May 7.

Nationally, politics may seem more polarised with the rise of Reform UK on the right and the Green Party on the left.

Many are also billing the ward results as an indication of the country’s feelings about the current Labour government.

But locally, many of the issues remain the same. Will potholes be filled? Will the bins be emptied on time? How will councillors work for my area?

Ahead of this year’s local elections, Saddleworth Independent has asked every candidate standing to supply profiles detailing how they area and their vision for their ward.

Here is the rundown of those standing in Saddleworth South.

George Atkinson (Green Party)

I LIVE in Uppermill and work locally as a hospitality manager.

I take great pride in introducing newcomers to Oldham, but I know our borough is crying out for investment and politicians who give back to residents

Inspired by Hannah Spencer’s astonishing win in Gorton and Denton, I have the energy and determination to be a strong advocate for Saddleworth.

My priorities would be:

Fixing our roads to reduce car damage, improve safety, and make our area look cared for.

Keeping our town tidy. Litter does not just look bad; it’s a health risk and can promote crime.

Managing tourist influxes at Dove Stone Reservoir – tackling litter, parking issues and fire hazards.

The Greens have shown themselves to be the party of hope, and I am proud to give Saddleworth South the chance to vote for us.

Helen Bishop (Liberal Democrats)

RAISED in Greenfield, I have spent nearly 50 years living and working here in our community.

I do not just turn up at election time. I work hard all year round.

I ensure that the voices of the people I serve in Saddleworth South are heard, especially about the appalling state of our infrastructure.

I get information out to people about decisions that are going to affect them, for example the TransPennine Route Upgrade, planning and licensing applications.

I regularly challenge Oldham’s Labour Party when it makes poor decisions.

And I have worked hard to progress a new Saddleworth Health Centre, along with campaigning for better local outpatient services and GP access.

I have brought thousands of pounds into Saddleworth to support community life and traditions through funding bids and supporting community events and projects.

It is a clear choice on May 7th between the Liberal Democrats and Reform in Saddleworth South – you the voters will decide who wins.

Archie Duncan (Labour)

I WAS born and raised here in Saddleworth, attending Friezland Pre-school, St Mary’s Greenfield Primary and Saddleworth School.

I took part in the Village Olympics, worked at Stanford’s Greengrocers as a teenager and since finishing my Master’s degree, I have continued to be an active member of various local groups.

As your Saddleworth South candidate, my priorities are to work with Debbie Abrahams MP to lobby for reduced NHS waits through the ‘Hospital at Home’ service and a new health centre.

To support residents and high street businesses as local transport initiatives to upgrade our rail line and bus network take place, to press for a Banking Hub for Saddleworth and support more local young people into work, education or training.

I will always value hard-earned taxpayers’ money and I do not want to just shout from the sidelines.

I love Saddleworth and want us to have a true seat at the table.

David Hartington (Conservative Party)

AS YOUR Conservative candidate for Saddleworth South, I will focus on delivering safer streets, protecting our green spaces and standing up for local taxpayers.

With Oldham Council under no overall control and facing real financial pressures, residents deserve strong, responsible leadership that prioritises value for money and frontline services.

I will campaign for tougher action on anti-social behaviour, better road maintenance, and reliable local transport links across our villages.

Protecting the unique character of Saddleworth is vital, so I will oppose inappropriate development and fight to preserve our countryside.

I will also push for support for local businesses and high streets, helping them grow and create jobs. I will ensure council spending is focused where it matters most.

Saddleworth South deserves a strong local voice — I will deliver it.

Chris McManus (Reform UK)

I WAS born and raised in Saddleworth, growing up in Greenfield and I still live and work here today — just as my parents and grandparents did before me.

Like many people locally, I grew up in the villages and countryside, taking part in activities such as Scouts and cricket, as well as playing in the brass bands on Whit Friday.

So I understand what makes Saddleworth special — and why it needs protecting.

I am in the same position as many residents — working hard, paying my council tax, and expecting the basics to be done properly

I deal with the same day-to-day pressures and understand the importance of managing money properly and making sure things get done.

Too often, Saddleworth has been overlooked by Oldham Council and residents feel they are paying more but getting less in return.

I want to see better value for money, properly maintained roads and services, and a fairer deal for Saddleworth.

Reform UK brings the ambition and drive that have too often been missing.

We are not here to fill seats or make deals — we are here to take control, replace the current administration and deliver real change.