Model railways to come to life at charity exhibition

JUMP on board to immerse yourself as miniature railways come to life in Saddleworth in aid of a good cause.

Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition will be returning over the May bank holiday weekend at the museum on High Street in Uppermill.

Upstairs in the gallery, enthusiasts and members of several societies from across the country will be showing off their creations. Some traders will also be present.

The annual event, which was first staged in 2020, has proved to be very popular.

Proceeds will once again go to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, a charity which supports blind and partially sighted people.

They will be attending over the weekend, as they did last year, so there will be an opportunity to ask questions and meet some of the dogs.

Everyone is welcome to attend the exhibition on Saturday, May 4, from 10am to 4pm; Sunday, May 5, from 10.30am to 4pm, and Monday, May 6, from 11am to 4pm.

Admission by paying on the door will be £5 for adults and concessions, while children will have free entry with a fee-paying parent or guardian. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information about the event, email andysawmaker@hotmail.com or visit Saddleworth Model Railway Exhibition’s Facebook page here.

