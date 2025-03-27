Moorland fire scorches land at Castleshaw Reservoir

Images by Stephen Sutcliife

LARGE areas of moorland near Castleshaw Reservoir have been left blackened and scorched following a fire on Friday, March 21.

Fire crews battled the blaze, which spread quickly across the dry terrain, leaving a stark landscape of charred earth.

Images shared in our Saddleworth Captured community reveal the devastating impact.

At its peak, the fire covered 10x5km, with flames reaching 1.5m high, requiring 15 fire crews to battle the blaze.

