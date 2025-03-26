Sarah puts blood, sweat and tears into charity boxing match

THERE has been ‘literally blood, sweat and tears’ as a determined fundraiser prepares for her next challenge – a white-collar boxing fight.

Sarah Tate, who runs Sarah’s Community Challenges Project (SCCP), is taking to the ring for the first time ever on Saturday, March 29 for the charity challenge.

After eight weeks of training, countless tough training sessions and 30lbs lighter, Sarah, who lives in Lees, has picked her walk-on song and is as ready as she will ever be.

She said: “What an eight weeks it’s been. Literally blood, sweat and tears have gone into it. The training at Isaan Gym has been epic and prepared me as best I can.

“I’m so clumsy so I’m more worried about getting into the ring without falling flat on my face than I am about the fight!

“I’m 30lbs down since the beginning of the year, feeling a lot fitter and stronger and no matter the outcome I’m proud of myself.

“My advice to anyone is life is too short and fear is the silent thief of dreams so step out of that comfort zone and go for it – you just might surprise yourself.”

Sarah’s boxing match is raising money for SCCP, which will be donated to their 2025 veterans campaign and TOG Mind in memory of her friend Terrie Morris.

But she admitted it has been a personal development journey as well as a charity challenge.

She said: “My charity journey has lasted almost three years, of which SCCP has been a big part of that. I’ve achieved accolades which I am immensely proud of and raised in excess of £43,000.

“I’m afraid with all the highs there have been lows. I made the decision to ease off activities within SCCP so this year won’t be as intense.

“I want to be the best version of me so I can continue to help everybody else so I am doing challenges for me too as part of my self development journey.”

SCCP will continue with its veterans campaign, which last year saw them donate food for Christmas care packages, give £1,000 to Oldham Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, and £500 to Broughton House Veteran Care Village.

Their Breaking Barriers music festival raised £1,600 for 10 local causes and other fundraising efforts included a sponsored walk and sleepout, and a football match and family fun day.

Sarah’s Community Challenges Project (SCCP) aims to help support initiatives who promote community cohesion, better physical and mental health wellbeing and skill attainment/educational opportunities for young people in Oldham and surrounding areas.

Find out more on their Facebook page.

