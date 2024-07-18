More prestigious awards for Saddleworth greenhouse maker

MORE honours are making their way to Saddleworth after a greenhouse and glasshouse won another award at one of the country’s most prestigious shows.

Hartley Botanic, based on Wellington Road in Greenfield, was bestowed with a 5* rating for its tradestand at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

It took the Simple Elegance – A Traditional English Garden display to the event, which ran from July 2-7.

And it caught the eye of judges, who scored it highly.

This year, Hartley Botanic’s tradestand showed what is possible for home gardeners, with three greenhouses and two patio glasshouses suitable for smaller gardens and even balconies.

One Patio Glasshouse featured a cook’s herb collection and the other will showed a range of ‘cut and come’ salads.

And the honour was just reward for what Hartley Botanic wanted to show.

Chief executive Tom Barry said: “Achieving an elegant and traditional garden aesthetic is an aspiration for many customers, and often a driving force in their decision to invest in a luxury Hartley Botanic greenhouse.

“The Victorians certainly knew how to create beautiful and opulent planting schemes and we see customers recreate this look in their gardens today, especially those choosing Greenhouses from our Victorian range.

“It is not necessary to have a huge garden space to recreate the look.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

