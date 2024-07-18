Former police officer takes the helm at Saddleworth Rotary

A FORMER police officer has been chosen to be Saddleworth Rotary Club’s new President for the year ahead.

Clint Elliott’s career was spent between being on the frontline in Stockton and Middlesbrough with Cleveland Police and being a full-time representative of the Police Federation locally, regionally and nationally.

It culminated in his appointment as the General Secretary of the Police Federation, a position he held when he retired in 2005.

After moving to Saddleworth in the same year, Clint was employed as Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Retired Police Officers until he stepped down in 2016.

He has been an active member of Saddleworth Rotary Club for more than a decade.

“We are a small club but the effort we put into our annual Wellifest Music Festival and Saddleworth Show in partnership with Oldham Metro Rotary Club has enabled us to raise very significant money for charity over the years,” Clint said.

Clint will be supported in the role by the new Vice President Bob Fenton, who is from Oldham and has wide experience as a former solicitor – specialising in the commercial and industrial side of the law immediately prior to retirement.

Bob has been a Rotary member for over 20 years, initially with Oldham Metro Rotary Club where he was president in 2005/06 and more recently with the Saddleworth Club.

“Being Vice President is a great opportunity to use my experience both within and outside Rotary to help good causes in the community,” he said. “I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Outgoing President Jon Stocker had a very productive year, donating around £10,000 to charities mainly locally but some with local connections which provide services internationally.

The former senior manager at Diode Ltd commented: “I am hoping we can continue to identify those in need to help them out with the proceeds of this year’s events. We are always looking for new members to help us in this work so please contact us if you would like to know more about Rotary.”

