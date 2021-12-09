More traffic woe for Diggle due to road re-surfacing

DIGGLE residents are experiencing a new traffic issue in the village due to the closure of Huddersfield Road for re-surfacing work.

The “essential” work has shut the section of road between Standedge Road and Spurn Lane/Ward Lane until Sunday, December 12.

Residents only recently discovered the impending disruption.

Oldham Council admit the temporary traffic regulation order was “only approved late last week.” A spokesperson added: “A letter drop was carried out and signage erected last Friday.

“The road is not wide enough to carry out the resurfacing works and keep traffic moving meaning there is no option but to close the road.

“These works have been brought forward in order to get them completed and the diversion lifted before Christmas.”

Access in and out of Diggle will be using the existing diversion route via Standedge Road or via Ward Lane. The route will be fully signed.

OMBC say access will be provided at all times for residents and businesses located within the closed area and also for emergency vehicles.

Traffic marshals will also be on hand to assist drivers.

“Thank you for your patience while these essential works are carried out,” added the local authority.

The latest work and previous one-way system in place on Huddersfield Road are linked to the building of the new Saddleworth School.

