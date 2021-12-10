Hives create a buzz across Saddleworth

MILLIONS of bees in hives across Saddleworth gardens are helping a popular local business to thrive.

The hives belong to Jonathan Downs, who runs Saddleworth Honey Company, and add up to more than 100 across the area in nearly 15 gardens.

Jonathan visits regularly to check the hives and make sure the bees are happy, healthy and producing honey during the key season in April in September.

Now, as winter draws in, most of the honey is removed from the hives, leaving just enough for the bees over winter.

Jonathan, who has been keeping bees for about 15 years, said: “We’ve got hives in about 15 gardens around Saddleworth so it is a real community project.

“It has been nice to see the amount of support we’ve had from the community, keeping the hives for us or buying the honey.”

Jonathan explained that a Dobcross wild green garden is one of his most productive as it flowers all year round so is perfect for the bees and other wildlife.

The garden was open to the public during the Great Big Green Week in September, when visitors could see its stunning sights and four hives, which are home to about 250,000 bees.

Jonathan also gave a talk about his bee-keeping and honey making, using demonstration hives to show people what is inside the structures without disturbing any bees.

Owner Helen Campbell is a keen gardener who has always been interested in bees and loves being involved in Jonathan’s community project.

She is also an artist and has her own exhibition studio in her garden to display her paintings of local scenes, wildlife and landscapes as well as sculptures.

Jonathan’s interest in bees started during a holiday to Buckfast Abbey in Devon where he saw them keeping bees and became fascinated.

After moving to Saddleworth about five years ago, he turned his hobby into a business and launched the company.

And he is keen to pass on his interest and skills to more young people so he invites students from schools and colleges to him help with his bee-keeping.

“Getting young people involved is great so they can become more aware of and involved in the industry,” he said.

“It’s nice to show them there are different career options out there and things they can do with their lives that they might not have thought of.”

• Saddleworth Honey is sold in local shops across the area – find out more and see a list of outlets on their Facebook page: saddleworthhoney

Jonathan is always looking for more sites to house beehives – if you are interested in getting involved, call him on 07712 217516 or email hello@saddleworthhoney.com

