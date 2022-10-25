Morris major! Jody’s classic car renovation is a fund-raising winner

CLASSIC car restorer and motor mechanic Jody Bevan has raised more than £3,000 for a charity helping to save lives from a condition that almost took her own.

And Jody’s decision to embark on fund raising for the UK Sepsis Trust wasn’t without further unrelated medical scares.

But thanks to support from fellow motor trade professionals and a couple of ‘celebrity’ pals, she finally achieved her ambition of renovating a clapped-out classic car and raffling off the finished vehicle.

So, if you see a 1981 Morris Ital 1.7HL on the roads ask the driver if he is Brent Burnett and his vehicle is nicknamed Igor.

Yorkshireman Brent was the raffle winner enabling Jody, who runs MNJ Autocare in Springhead and MNJ Classics, to present a cheque for £3,300 to the Sepsis Trust.

Jody, Saddleworth’s first female MOT tester, suffered sepsis and sepsis shock in February 2019.

The same life-threatening condition befell friend and Bangers and Cash presenter, Sarah Crabtree last year.

Morris Ital owner Sarah too recovered and agreed to promote and support Jody’s fund-raising including sourcing Igor.

Another friend Craig Hughes from the TV series Salvage Hunters and Salvage Hunters, The Restorers offered his services if any upholstery needed repairing.

“I heard many stories some people had to sell their classic cars during the pandemic,” said the 43-year-old.

“So I wanted to purchase an affordable starter classic car, that me and the team could recommission and raffle.”

Two minor strokes in May this year kept her away from the project for two months. But it kept on track thanks to the efforts of her team and 81-year-old Errol Atherton.

“It was a terrifying experience and one I hope I never have to experience again,” she said.

“But life goes on and I was so desperate to get back at it with my wonderful team. Errol really saved the day by stepping up and taking charge of Igor.

“I still have some memory issues, especially when I’m tired. But I now carry a note pad around with me and post it notes are my new best friend,” added Jody, ambassador for the Association of Heritage Engineers.

“I am so grateful to the companies and businesses that showed me such great support. The Oldham business community has really pulled together.”

Sponsors included Lucas Oil Products, Sykes Pickavant and Frost Restoration, GEO Garage Equipment Online, AC Tyres, Barclays Automotive Detailing and ABS (Alliance Automotive).

Father and son team, Darren and Jake Moloney from MB Autos in Mossley prepped and painted Igor for free. They also filmed their process for Jody’s YouTube channel Auto Lass.

Winner Brent missed the live draw but was “shocked and extremely happy” when Jody called with the good news.

“Igor looks fantastic,” he said. “Jody and her team did an amazing job. I watched all the videos and saw all the hard work that went into getting Igor to such a high standard.

“I was looking for a classic car to have a tinker with and to use as my daily car, mainly to reduce costs.

“I’ve checked the insurance and it is only £64 for the year, tax exempt too. I will be definitely keeping Igor.”

Jody and her team are planning to recommission a starter classic car each year for a different charity.

