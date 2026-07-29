Morris Men’s 50th Rushcart is set to be record event

A RECORD number of Morris sides are set to help make Saddleworth’s Rushcart festival the biggest and loudest yet in its 50th year.

The popular annual event, hosted by Saddleworth Morris Men, will take place on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.

The side is already busy preparing and hand-building their iconic 13ft high cart from rushes, decorating it with heather and banners, and placing a rowan tree on top.

They will be joined by around sides from up and down the country to dance and pull the cart through Saddleworth’s villages, with the jockey sat on top.

On Sunday, the cart is taken up to St Chad’s Church where there is a service before games and entertainment outside The Church Inn and The Cross Keys.

Saddleworth Morris Men announced on their Facebook page: “We were hoping to make the 50th ‘Cart the biggest and loudest yet, and we may have succeeded with the most number of sides we have ever had confirmed to be attending!

“We’ve even had to create new dance arenas! The response has been incredible.

“We were full before the turn of the year and have, unfortunately, had to say no to some sides.

“We’d love to have every side that’s ever been come this year, but it is just not possible.”

The schedule for the busy weekend is:

Saturday, August 22

9.45am – Uppermill: The Commercial

10.30am -11.30am – Greenfield: King William IV and Road End

12pm -1.15pm – Uppermill: The Park, Hare and Hounds, The Museum

2pm – 3.30pm – Delph: Gartside Street and The White Lion

4pm – 5.15pm – Dobcross: The Swan Inn and Band Club

5.30pm – 6.30pm – Dobcross: The Navigation

6.45pm – Return to The Commercial

Sunday, August 23

10am – ‘Cart leaves Uppermill Square

11am – 12pm – Rushcart service in St Chad Parish Church

12pm onwards – The Church Inn and The Cross Keys: morris dancing, worst singer, gurning

Saddleworth Morris Men are inviting locals to help keep the ‘Cart rolling by donating to the costs of putting on the event. Find out more here.

You can see the latest updates and event news on the Saddleworth Morris Men Facebook page.