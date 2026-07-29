Teenager arrested after high-speed moped pursuit across Greater Manchester

A teenager has been arrested following a high-speed police pursuit involving a stolen moped, an alleged machete offence and a number of other outstanding offences.

Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old male was detained after officers brought the pursuit to a safe conclusion using low-speed tactical contact. The rider was uninjured and only minor damage was caused to a police vehicle.

Officers initially spotted two males wearing balaclavas on a moped on Huddersfield Road, Oldham. After a brief covert follow, the riders became aware of the unmarked police vehicle and made off from the area.

The pair attempted to evade officers by riding through a petrol station but fell from the moped. While the passenger fled on foot, the rider restarted the vehicle and continued to make off.

The pursuit continued from Oldham into Middleton, with support provided by the National Police Air Service (NPAS). Police said the rider eventually entered a cul-de-sac, carried out a U-turn and attempted to pass approaching police vehicles. Officers then tactically positioned a police vehicle to prevent the rider escaping.

Low-speed tactical contact was made, bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was swiftly detained by a tactical dog unit with support from police dog Dillon.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent (TWOC), and for being wanted in connection with a serious assault with intent to rob.

Police also discovered that the male was subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order. Officers recovered a machete believed to have been discarded during the pursuit.

Inspector Tom Abbott, from Greater Manchester Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Offenders using our roads for criminality can expect a robust response from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU).

“We continue to use every tactic and resource available to us to keep our roads safe and bring offenders to justice.

“To those intent on doing harm – you are not welcome on our roads, and we will ensure you get that message loud and clear.

“On this occasion, offenders in balaclavas riding a stolen moped, and in possession of a machete, clearly thought they’d be left alone to commit crime in Oldham. They were wrong.”