Mossley AFC saddened by death of oldest fan Ernie Tague

ERNIE Tague from Greenfield, believed to be Mossley Football Club’s oldest supporter, has died at the age of 95.

It was through his son Steve’s involvement with the Lilywhites that Ernie began watching the Lilywhites in the late 1970s.

And he was still a regular at Seel Park until his late 80s when he was taken to games by his friend, the late Brian Bamford from Greenfield.

Ernie, who died peacefully on Tuesday, April 15 at the Alexandra Nursing Home, Oldham, where he had been a resident for six years, enjoyed sport watching Huddersfield Town, Yorkshire County Cricket Club and speedway at Belle Vue Aces.

A labourer, his last job was at RR Whitehead and Brothers, Friezland felt manufacturers which shut down in 1999.

Ernie was well known in Greenfield because, after retiring, he had a newspaper delivery round which he continued until he was aged 82 when, after a couple of falls, he was forced to hang up his bag.

He still went into the village store each Saturday and Sunday morning for several more years to help make up the newspaper rounds and helped behind the counter.

“We have a lot of great times and privileged to do so much together, including visiting the Scarborough Cricket Festival for 20 consecutive years,” explained Steve.

Ernie was born in Toronto, Canada, and after his father died at an early age, his mother brought him to England to live with her brother in Gateshead.

After his mother died, Ernie came to live with an uncle in Greenfield and that is where he met his future wife Olive, a war-time evacuee who moved to Saddleworth to London. They married at St Mary’s, Greenfield, in 1946.

Ernie, who served in the Fleet Air Arm during the latter part of the Second World War, leaves sons Steve, Richard and David and eight grandchildren. He also had daughter Rosalind who died in 2007.

His funeral will be at Hollinwood Crematorium on Thursday, April 23.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

