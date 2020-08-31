A COLOURFUL and creative outdoor display of home-made butterflies, bees and birds at Top Mossley Market Ground was designed to do more than just catch the eye.
This symbolic (and socially distanced) action by Mossley and Saddleworth Extinction Rebellion (MSXR) aimed to highlight the catastrophic decline in the UK’s wildlife and press the Government for change.
The display was in place on Sunday, August 30 as part of a series of national events over the bank holiday weekend entitled ‘We Want To Live’, culminating with a major action in Manchester on Tuesday, September 1.
The campaign aims to put more pressure on the UK government to address XR’s three demands: tell the truth and declare a climate emergency; act now to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025; and go beyond politics and create a citizens assembly to address the emergency.
Nic, from MSXR, said: “Lockdown has shown people the importance of nature but the sixth mass extinction has started and the continuing destruction of the natural world for short term profit is a threat to us all.
“Going back to pre-Covid ways will guarantee bleak futures for following generations. For example, we’ve already lost many of our pollinating bees which will affect our ability to produce food. And climate change will just make things even worse.
“What is more important, clean air, bees and birdsong or the drive for infinite economic growth in a finite world?
“We’d need two and a half planets to sustain UK levels of consumption and we’ve only got the one!”
To reach a wider audience, individual group members have posted their displays on Facebook under the hashtag #wewanttolive.
6 Replies to “Mossley and Saddleworth Want to Live: Extinction Rebellion uses outdoor display to call for change”
Anyone who supports people who advocate hacking government and council computers, as XR does, is taking part in a criminal conspiracy. They should be ashamed of themselves. Millions of people rely on government and local government for vital support.
To try to take advantage of the rest of us at a time of national emergency is a disgrace.
To Aaron Halliwell:
Scientific measurements show that the planet is heating up. Millions of people will suffer. Many people are already feeling the effects of climate change. Governments are not telling the truth. but the problem will not go away. There’s no shame in trying to create a more sustainable future and it seems that XR’s non-violent direct action approach is the only way to effect change given that the mainstream environmental lobby has been ignored for years. The real disgrace is that the Climate Emergency is not the most pressing issue of our time.
Publish away.
It is the most pressing issue of Our tome.
The responsibility and choices are Ours to make….
Do we want our children to survive?
Is there anything more important?
Arron Halliwell – speaking of shame; it’s a shame our local councils take such scant regard of the climate emergency and ecological catastrophe we are in, that they are not divesting from fossil fuel investments in the GM Local Government pension scheme, and our national government is still approving new road building. As part of the social contract in which we agree to be governed, we expect our leaders to make sure there is a habitable planet for us, our children and grandchildren. This should be their first priority.
There is no climate emergency. XR’s agenda is to destroy capitalism for political gain. That’s why the posters you could see on TV coverage of the London disruption all had Socialist Workers’ Party on them. You’re in very dangerous company!
Aaron. Where’s your evidence there’s “no climate emergency”? Don’t believe everything Billionaires tell you.