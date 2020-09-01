Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries following Huddersfield Road collision

OFFICERS are appealing for witnesses following a collision where a cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

Just after 5pm yesterday (31 August 2020), officers received a report of a road traffic collision on Huddersfield Road in Lees, Oldham, involving a motorcycle and a cyclist.

Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old motorcyclist, on a blue Suzuki motorbike, suffered a serious injury and a cyclist, a man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Joe Barron, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly this incident has left a man in a life-threatening condition and we are keen to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage. Anyone that may have any information is asked to call us on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2164 of 31 August 2020.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

