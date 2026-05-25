Mossley artist completes stunning bridge transformation from graffiti eyesore to desert dream

For years, a graffiti-covered public footbridge in Mossley was considered an eyesore. Now, thanks to local artist Lawrie Williams, it has been transformed into a bold burst of colour that stops passers-by in their tracks.

Armed with a vision, spray paint, and a dedication to leaving his own creative mark on his hometown, Lawrie has completely reimagined the space.

Last summer, the 32-year-old created a striking desert mountain range scene along one wall of the public footpath bridge on Apsley Side, Mossley.

The project was made possible through the backing of the local community, who donated resources and showed their support throughout the process. With one side of the bridge transformed and the other still faded, peeling, and untouched, the contrast became a powerful reminder of how public art can breathe new life into forgotten spaces.

Lawrie promised that if he received the backing of the council and Network Rail, he would return to complete the other wall. Recently, with a £500 grant from the Town Council and approval from Network Rail, Lawrie has delivered on that promise.

As soon as the sunshine finally returned to Mossley after a long, grey start to 2026, Lawrie was back at the bridge to complete the second half of the project. Continuing the desert-inspired theme, he introduced a dramatic sunset palette filled with neon orange dunes, deep purple shadows, and warm glowing tones that bring the walkway to life.

Lawrie shared: “It was always going to happen. I did the design for it, got the permission and grant from the council – everyone was really helpful and the whole process was quite simple really.”

“I’m really proud of it. I’m so happy the colours work together and that both sides complement each other.”

Spanning around 10–15 metres each, the murals have completely transformed the bridge into an eye-catching outdoor gallery of art. To seal the deal and officially close off the project, Lawrie added his signature to the mural, a final touch on a transformation that turned a once-forgotten bridge into a giant canvas.

Town Council Chair Dave Jones commented: “The Town Council was delighted to support Lawrie’s work with a small grant. His work is a brilliant example of the artistic talent we have in our fantastic town, and his colourful and vibrant mural has reinvigorated and made a feature out of a jaded railway footbridge.”

“Arts and culture are key to the long-term social and economic vision we have for Mossley and are at the core of our application to become Town of Culture in 2028. We hope to work with and commission Lawrie again, and people should watch out later this year for a Mossley Town Council-funded Arts and Theatre Festival, and a Light Up Mossley Windows Arts Festival.”

“Big things are happening in this small town and Mossley Town Council is the driving force behind them.”

Lawrie isn’t just painting walls he’s reshaping the way Mossley connects with its surroundings, one mural at a time.

And there’s more to come. Lawrie has plans to support local independent businesses and is set to collaborate with Pizza Love in the near future.

You can follow Lawrie Williams’ projects on Instagram: @lawriesmurals

@ggc_media A promise kept: Mossley artist completes stunning bridge transformation from graffiti eyesore to desert dream Lawrie Williams promised that if he received the backing of the council and Network Rail, he would return to complete the other wall. Recently, with a £500 grant from the Town Council and approval from Network Rail, Lawrie has delivered on that promise. You can follow Lawrie Williams’ projects on Instagram: @lawriesmurals #mossley #mcr #streetart #fyp ♬ original sound – GGC Media