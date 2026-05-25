National fashion competition final is ‘proudest moment’ for Oldham College student

A FASHION student from Oldham College says reaching a prestigious national competition final is ‘one of the proudest moments’ she has had.

Melissa Kelly, who studies Level 3 Textiles and Fashion, was selected as a finalist in the 2026 Schools Fashion Design Competition.

The event took place at the Fashion and Embroidery Show at the NEC Birmingham, where she showcased her design on a professional runway alongside emerging designers from across the UK.

Melissa said: “Seeing a model wear my garment was one of the proudest moments I’ve had. It allowed me to experience my work in a professional context.

“The week leading up to it was extremely hectic, and I felt like I hadn’t stopped sewing. Watching it come to life on the runway made all the hard work feel worthwhile.”

Her design focused on sustainability, transforming discarded materials into a high-impact garment inspired by Old Hollywood glamour.

She explained: “My design explores the volume of global clothing waste by transforming discarded materials into a statement piece that wouldn’t look out of place at an event like the BRIT Awards.

“I focused on dramatic proportions, exaggerated sleeves and strong textural contrasts to elevate reclaimed materials and challenge perceptions of waste and value. The dress highlights how sustainability and spectacle can coexist.”

Melissa admitted she was surprised to be selected as a finalist, saying: “I was honestly shocked. It felt like such a huge opportunity, and I genuinely wasn’t expecting anything to come from it.

“Finding out I’d been selected was incredibly exciting and surreal, and it made all the hard work feel truly worth it.”

Melissa believes that her course at Oldham College has developed both her creative and technical skills.

She said: “I chose to study textiles and fashion because I’ve always been a creative person. From dressing my Barbies to styling myself and others, fashion has always been a huge part of my life.

“One of the most rewarding moments is stepping back after finishing a garment and thinking, ‘I made that’.”

Programme Tutor Kendal Wright said Melissa’s success reflects both her talent and the opportunities available through Level 3 study.

She said: “Melissa has shown exceptional creativity, dedication and maturity throughout this project.

“Her ability to combine sustainability with strong visual storytelling demonstrates not only technical skill, but also a clear design identity.

“Being selected as a finalist is a well-deserved achievement and reflects her commitment to pushing boundaries, embracing challenges and thinking critically about the future of fashion.”

Melissa has now been offered a place at Central Saint Martins, one of the UK’s leading institutions for fashion, to study BA Fashion Design. She has chosen to defer her place for a year to focus on growing her own brand.