Mossley charity launches new shopping space at Spring Fayre

A HOMELESSNESS charity in Mossley celebrated the launch of a new shopping space at its Spring Fayre.

Emmaus Mossley welcomed local residents and supporters to its Longlands Mill site for a day filled with activities, entertainment and bargain hunting.

Alongside live music and family-friendly fun – from hook-a-duck and tombolas to screen printing and traditional fairground games – visitors on Saturday, March 21, were among the first to step inside the charity’s newly unveiled Mezzanine shopping area.

The revamped space, developed over recent months, offers a fresh browsing experience and is stocked with low-cost items, with most priced at £5 or less.

For Marek, who lives at Emmaus Mossley, the day was about more than just the new addition.

“Our Spring Fayre was a very fun and nice day! The weather was perfect – it was a very good atmosphere and my highlight was seeing everyone happy.”

The event not only brought in visitors but also highlighted the work happening behind the scenes at the charity, which supports people to move on from homelessness by providing a stable home, work opportunities and tailored support.

The Emmaus Mossley community can support up to 26 residents at a time, helping individuals rebuild confidence, develop skills and work towards independent futures.

Retail Manager Hazel Hodkinson said the day had been a real team effort.

“Our Emmaus Spring Fayre was such a lovely day, made all the more enjoyable by the people who attended and the nice March sunshine,” she said. “We are very grateful to everyone who joined us, took part in the activities and supported us on the day.

“This event and the transformation of our new Mezzanine area could only happen with a huge team effort from our fantastic Emmaus Mossley companions (people supported by the charity), volunteers, staff and trustees. Massive thanks and very well done to everyone who helped out on the day and in the months leading up to this event!”

Money raised from the fayre will go directly back into the charity, which is already looking forward to its next event ‘After Shift Thrift’ on Thursday, May 7. It will feature a discussion with Manchester-based collective Future Fashion Fair and a hands-on screen printing workshop.