Mayor of Austerlands tradition continues to soar with former RAF squadron leader

A long‑standing 70‑year‑old community tradition is reaching new heights with the appointment of a former RAF squadron leader as the new Mayor of Austerlands.

Robert Knotts, who lives in the village, was officially appointed to the role during a special ceremony at The Spinners Arms, Springhead.

Ex-mayor Roger Fielding, complete with red tailcoat and white bow tie, conducted formal proceedings as retiring mayor Paul Sykes passed on the ceremonial clog-iron chain of office.

Robert, a Welshman by birth, was also presented with a Saddleworth White Rose Society’s flower emblem tie, conferring on him the honorary status of a Yorkshireman.

The historic tradition dates back to the 1950s, with the clog-iron first being introduced in the late 1970s.

Robert will be the 24th mayor since the custom was reintroduced in 1998 after the discovery of the original clog-iron behind a beer barrel at the village’s former Red Lion pub on Huddersfield Road.

A former Chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council, Robert is known for his community activism and has led efforts to secure local green spaces like Dawson’s Field for local use and the Whit Friday Band Contest.

He has long been active in the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group and is currently its temporary chair.

He is a retired RAF squadron leader, a former university lecturer in mechanical engineering, and a previous chair of the worldwide Airship Association.

A keen woodcarver for over 40 years, he creates intricate nativity scenes and Santa figures, often described as running a ‘Father Christmas workshop’ in his home.

Robert is also an accomplished cartoonist, operating under the pen name of Arkay to produce humorous, satirical and thought-provoking sketches.

His ceremonial duties as Mayor will include leading up the first band at the annual Whit Friday Brass Band Contests on Friday, May 29.

Paul received a ribbon and mini clog-iron on his retirement and the occasion was witnessed by 11 former Austerlands mayors wearing theirs.