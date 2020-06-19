Mossley footballer becomes marathon man during lockdown

MOSSLEY footballer Ryan Brooke has become a marathon man during lockdown.

The 29-year-old striker has scored for charity after completing the equivalent of four marathons in as many weeks in May.

The challenge came about after the postponement of his wedding to partner Alice in June.

Former Oldham Athletic striker Ryan, who had been due to have his stag do in Torremolinos in early May, said: “As this couldn’t happen, although it will one day, I used the time to raise money for two worthwhile charities.

“My family has been touched by both which is why I chose Dementia UK and Cancer Research UK.”

Ryan had initially set a modest target of £50 for each charity, but the total raised so far is more than £1,000.

He added the running challenge has helped fill the void caused by lockdown which saw the last non-league match in early March before the season was abandoned.

Ryan’s wedding has been rearranged for March 4, 2021 and he incorporated 4-3-21, his wedding day, into the challenge.

The first marathon distance was split into four runs during week one, marathon two into three runs, marathon three into two before finally completing marathon four in week four with the 26.2miles done in one go.

Ryan’s route for the fourth marathon took him around the canal network close to his home in Middlewich.

And he received back up from family members on a scorching hot Saturday.

Dad Michael accompanied Ryan by bicycle for part of the route while brother-in-law Lewis and sister Naomi joined him on foot.

Ryan described all four runs as “hard work”.

He said: “It would be fair to say I am not an avid runner and I was not in my comfort zone.

“The challenge gave me a goal to achieve during lockdown, which I achieved, and I also raised money for charity.”

Ryan admitted it has been difficult without football for so long.

He said: “I have missed being part of a team environment because so much of my life has revolved around football.

“Yes, it has been difficult and there looks like being no imminent return for non-league football which is far removed to the Premier League.”

Ryan has been affected as he has his own football coaching company whose sessions and activities have been mothballed.

He has been busy at home with three young children to occupy, Lyla, 5, Freddie, 3, and eight-month-old Bonnie so home schooling has been on the agenda.

Ryan, who joined Mossley from Tameside neighbours Curzon Ashton for the 2019-20 season, enjoyed the campaign.

“It was eventful and something of a whirlwind.There were great highs and great lows,” he reflected.

• You can sponsor Ryan at: https://www.justgiving.com/f…/ryan-brooke-cancer-research-uk

