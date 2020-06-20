Outdoor markets set to reopen across Oldham

Shoppers will be able to show even more love to their local markets as the borough welcomes the return of its outdoor markets across Oldham, Shaw and Royton.

This announcement follows the reopening of Tommyfield’s Indoor Market Hall, which on Monday greeted members of the public for the first time in almost three months. The borough’s street markets are located in the heart of Oldham town centre, Royton and Shaw. Extra social distancing measures have been required to combat the proximity of other shops who have implemented similar controlled access to their premises after Oldham’s market sites underwent detailed health and safety assessments.

This will be the first opportunity that many traders have had since late March to get their business back up and running. This is why it is more important than ever before for shoppers to shop local as Oldham joins a national effort to help small businesses recover from the nationwide lockdown.

Oldham’s outdoor markets boast a range of different offers to visitors throughout the week. From traditional fresh fish, fruit and veg and bakery stalls across Royton and Shaw on a Thursday, to Caribbean cuisine and rug stalls on the Oldham Street Market, shoppers are well catered for.

You can also grab a bargain on Tommyfield’s Outdoor Wednesday Market, which sells both new and second hand goods.

And while many of Oldham’s outdoor markets will return over the next seven days, shoppers will have to wait a bit longer before they can visit Tommyfield’s Outdoor Saturday Market and Sunday Car Boot Sale. This is while we adjust to welcoming the return of large crowds to these sites, but nevertheless, we look forward to these markets being back in Oldham as soon as possible.

Here is a full breakdown of the details for each market’s reopening across Oldham:

Market Opening times Status Tommyfield Indoor Market Hall Monday to Saturday, 9am–5.15pm OPEN Tommyfield Outdoor Wednesday Market Wednesdays, 9am–4pm Reopened 17 June Royton Market Thursdays, 9am–4pm Reopened 18 June Shaw Market Thursdays, 9am–4pm Reopened 18 June Tommyfield Outdoor Friday Market Fridays, 9am–4pm Reopened 19 June Oldham Street Friday Market Fridays, 10am–5pm Reopened 19 June Oldham Street Saturday Market Saturdays, 10am–5pm Reopens 20 June Tommyfield Outdoor Monday Market Mondays, 9am–4pm Reopens 22 June Tommyfield Outdoor Saturday Market Saturdays, 9am–4pm Not re-opening yet Tommyfield Sunday Car Boot Sundays, 6am–12 noon Not re-opening yet

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “Our officers have worked very hard with the traders and local shopkeepers to establish the safest possible way for our outdoor markets to reopen and I would like to thank everyone for their contributions during this process.

“Now that we have dates in place for the majority of our outdoor sites, it’s imperative that we all do our bit to support our market traders by shopping local and loving our local markets when they reopen.

“With great produce on offer for all, including fresh fish and baked goods, stylish clothing lines and fashionwear and delicious cuisines ready to taste, your custom will make a huge difference.

“Finally, I just want to say another big thank to our outdoor traders for their continued patience during this very difficult time and I really look forward to welcoming you back to Oldham’s Markets.”

Oldham Council has been doing a lot of work around the borough to ensure residents can enjoy our high streets and town centre safely and the plans for the outdoor markets are a part of this.

For more information on other safety measures that have been introduced around Oldham, please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/safecentres

