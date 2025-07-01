Mossley funeral director making itself big part of its community

A MOSSLEY-BASED funeral director is taking pride in making itself a big part of the community it serves.

Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Services offers a range of services including bespoke funerals which provide customised ceremonies reflecting the unique life and wishes of the deceased.

It also provides eco funerals, including woodland burials, and direct cremation – unattended cremations for those preferring a simpler farewell.

But the firm is getting involved in its wider community by supporting several events and organisations.

A spokesperson said: “We take great pride in organising a large Easter Egg Hunt in the entirety of Mossley and Carrbrook.

“In the summer of 2024, we awarded 150 prizes, which included 4 family day trips.

“We conducted a Remembrance Art Competition for all local schools, offering four cash prizes to the winners.

“During the Christmas season, we hosted a Santa’s Grotto where children had the opportunity to meet Santa, who distributed more than 150 selection boxes, 70 cups of warm mulled wine and 100 cups of hot chocolate, along with numerous chocolates.

“Additionally, we visited the Children’s Unit at Tameside Hospital, delivering another 50 selection boxes.

“For two consecutive years, we have run our own ‘Got Your Back Coat Campaign,’ encouraging the public to donate coats for the homeless.

“Furthermore, Anthony volunteered for the ChildFlights annual Search for Santa Flight in 2024, where underprivileged children boarded a TUI flight in search of Santa.

“Recently, we funded 49 lunches for struggling families during a day trip to Blackpool, where some children experienced the beach for the first time.

“We also provided furniture for a new reading corner at Mossley Hollins HIgh School and supported students pursuing their NVQs by supplying packs to assist the homeless.

“We donate raffle prizes to various local groups, including Mossley Town Team, schools in Mossley, Carrbrook and Millbrook, the Luncheon Club at George Lawton Hall, Sandon House Care Home, Mossley Churches, EndResult Community Group, Mossley Community Centre, Mossley Cancer Committee, and Mossley SOUP.

“We also covered six months of rent for The Wings of Hope Ladies Group,

“We also provide support to Mossley AFC, Micklehurst Cricket Club, Staley Cricket Club, Mossley Community Fire Station, Mossley Town Team, Mossley Twinning, the Mossley and Heyrod Whit Friday Events, Willow Wood Hospice, Missing Piece Charity, Mossley LitterBugs and Live Great Adventures CIC.”

Established on November 25, 2023, by Anthony – after more than a decade at an independently operated funeral service that was acquired by a corporate entity, a change that did not align with his values – six months later his partner Tami came on board.

Together, they have dedicated themselves to offering compassionate support to families in their most challenging moments, having helped more than 170 families in just a year-and-a-half.

Their funeral vehicles offer a selection of traditional and alternative transport options, while they provide pre-paid funeral plans and free funeral wishes document personal preferences to guide future services.

And as they said: “While our home is Mossley, we extend our care to families in the surrounding areas.

“Our dedicated support guarantees that each service respects the desires of your loved one, facilitating a heartfelt goodbye.

“You can rely on us to assist you through this sensitive journey with compassion and expertise, as we remain engaged in the community.

“Our personalised approach guarantees that every farewell is a genuine reflection of your loved one’s wishes, creating a profoundly meaningful tribute.

“The families we assist depend on our knowledge to help them through some of life’s most challenging moments and we respond with steadfast empathy and professionalism, beyond our funeral services.”

*ANTHONY Barton Independent Funeral Services is based at 63, Stamford Street, Mossley – facing the town’s fire station. You can contact them by calling 01457 512749 or emailing enquiries@abfunerals.co.uk. The company’s website can be found at www.abfunerals.co.uk.