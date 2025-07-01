Greenfield gears up for Saddleworth’s biggest summer bash

GREENFIELD Primary School will throw open its gates on Saturday, July 12 for one of its most popular summer events, Fun Fest 25.

Running from 12 to 6pm at the site on Shaw Street, this annual community celebration, organised by the school’s PTA, offers a jam-packed afternoon of live music, activities, food and family fun, and entry for children is completely free.

Local host Alex Armstrong will compere the event, which kicks off with performances from the Greenfield School Band and Choir at noon.

From there, the field comes alive with everything from inflatable play zones and Nerf gun battles to classic fairground games and a chance to “Soak the Teacher.”

Live music runs all day, featuring local favourites including Imogen Paige (1PM), Charlie Whittaker (2PM), One Night Band (3PM), and Park S6 (4PM), before Mike Sweeney and Paddy O’Hare close the show in style with a 5PM finale.

Stalls and activities will include airbrush tattoos, craft corners, tombolas, and a circus school run by Act One, while foodies can enjoy street eats from Malaka Brothers, Flamed Pizza, Flavours Street Food, and sweet treats from Sweetalicious and The Coffee Pod.

All this for just £1 entry per person (children free), with proceeds supporting school initiatives via the Greenfield Primary PTA (Registered Charity: 1103229).

Organisers remind attendees there is a no smoking, no vaping, and no dogs policy on school property.

For more information, visit www.greenfieldprimarypta.home.blog.