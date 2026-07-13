Mossley man takes on 1,200-mile walk from John O’Groats to Land’s End  

A MOSSLEY man, originally from Saddleworth, is taking on one of Britain’s toughest walking challenges to raise money for Parkinson’s research after seeing the devastating impact the illness has had on his own family.

Pete Keenan has set off on a monumental journey from John O’Groats to Land’s End, walking more than 1,200 miles over around 85 days in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Carrying all of his own equipment and completing the challenge alone, Pete hopes the walk will raise awareness of Parkinson’s and show how communities can come together to support important causes.

The challenge is particularly personal for Pete, whose dad is living with Parkinson’s, while his former father-in-law sadly died from Parkinson’s-related illnesses after battling the condition.

Pete said: “People like my mum and dad have always been there for me, they’ve pulled me out of hole after hole, and I’ve never really been able to do anything for them. This is my way of giving something back.”

The idea for the walk came after Pete realised time was not on his side to complete such a demanding challenge, having developed arthritis in both knees.

“I’ve always had a hankering to do something like this,” he said. “I’ve done a number of projects locally and raised money through walking, but this felt like something I had to do now.

“I thought if I don’t do it now, I probably never will. It would just be one of those things I always talked about and regretted.”

Pete has previously completed several charity walks, including coast-to-coast routes, raising money for causes including Oldham Mountain Rescue, Tameside, Oldham and Glossop Mind and the Anthony Seddon Fund.

For this latest challenge, he is being supported by Jay Hallows, who is managing the social media side of the walk so Pete can focus on the journey itself.

Jay, who runs the mental health support group Missing Peace, said the challenge was about much more than fundraising.

He said: “It’s very much about showing people that you can be in the worst position possible and instead of letting that consume you, you can get up, do something and change it.

“Walking has helped Pete, and it has helped me too. It’s about pushing that message out there and showing people what is possible.”

The local community has already rallied behind Pete’s challenge, with businesses and residents offering their support.

The Commercial in Mossley, run by Kelly and Craig, is hosting a special fundraising event on Saturday, August 22, when Pete adjusts his route to pass through his home town.

The event will include live music, a horse racing afternoon and fundraising activities, with all proceeds going towards the Parkinson’s charity.

Pete said: “It’s become about more than just the charity. It’s about community and people coming together.

“One person’s actions can be magnified when everyone gets behind it. I think if people see what a community can do, it might encourage others to support causes close to them too.”

Several other local businesses have also supported the fundraising effort, including Anthony Barton Funeral Services and Bob’s Butties on the Brew, while donations are being collected through a JustGiving page and local collection points.

Pete’s target is to raise £10,000, with around £600 already raised.

He added: “£10,000 isn’t going to cure Parkinson’s, but it can help support people living with it and make a difference.

“I’m not anyone special. I just want to do something that helps.”

Pete’s journey is being documented through daily updates, photos and videos shared by Jay, allowing supporters to follow his progress as he makes his way across the country.

The pair hope the challenge will inspire others to take action, whether through fundraising, supporting their community or simply looking after their own wellbeing.

To support Pete’s fundraising efforts and follow his journey, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/pete4parkinsons?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL and https://www.facebook.com/share/1BPbN2JSxo/