Opera North’s The Sound of Music hits all the right notes in Leeds

A beloved musical, an outstanding cast and a production of real scale combine to create a truly memorable theatrical experience. Ian Cheeseman reviews The Sound of Music at Leeds Grand Theatre.

As The Sound of Music is one of the very few musicals I regard as a genuine ten out of ten, I made the journey across the Pennines to Leeds Grand Theatre with very high expectations.

I’m delighted to report that I wasn’t disappointed.

Opera North’s revival of Leicester Curve’s acclaimed production is quite simply sensational.

There can be very few people who haven’t seen the classic film version starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Musical cinema doesn’t get much better. Set against the backdrop of the Second World War and the impending Nazi annexation of Austria, it tells the story of Maria, a free-spirited novice nun from Nonnberg Abbey in Salzburg, who is sent to become governess to the seven children of widowed naval officer Captain von Trapp.

What begins as a simple story develops into something far richer, combining romance, family, courage and resistance in the face of oppression.

The musical has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve been lucky enough to visit many of the real-life locations associated with the story, including Nonnberg Abbey, the original von Trapp family home and several of the famous filming locations around Salzburg. That personal connection perhaps makes me more critical than most when I see a new production.

If anything, that makes Opera North’s achievement even more impressive.

Katie Bird is simply magnificent as Maria. Possessing a voice of remarkable clarity and power, she effortlessly fills the theatre while still delivering a performance that feels warm and accessible. As a classically trained opera singer, she brings exceptional vocal quality to the role, but never loses sight of the character’s humanity and charm.

Edward Bennett is equally impressive as Captain von Trapp, bringing both authority and vulnerability to the role. His rendition of Edelweiss is genuinely moving, while Katherine Broderick’s performance of Climb Ev’ry Mountain as Mother Abbess is nothing short of breathtaking. I’ll happily admit that both songs brought tears to my eyes, although regular readers will know that isn’t particularly unusual for me.

The talented young cast also deserve enormous credit. Among them is Manchester’s Karis Musongole, who previously played young Elphaba in the film version of Wicked, adding further strength to an already impressive company.

One of the pleasures of seeing the stage version is hearing songs that don’t appear in the film and may therefore be unfamiliar to some audience members. These numbers originate from the original Broadway production, which premiered in 1959 starring Mary Martin, and add further depth to an already wonderful score.

Of course, while the musical is based on a true story, there are some creative liberties. Maria’s real surname, Kutschera, was changed to Rainer, the children’s names were altered and some events were adapted for dramatic effect. Nevertheless, the heart of the story remains firmly rooted in reality.

Visually, this production stands out from any version I have seen before.

The most striking feature is the enormous mountain structure dominating the stage. It provides a stunning backdrop throughout the evening, perfectly framing Maria’s arrival during the title song and adding real emotional impact to the von Trapp family’s eventual escape over the Alps. It gives the entire production a sense of scale and grandeur that elevates an already impressive show.

Musically, the standards are as high as you would expect from Opera North. A chorus of sixteen singers combines with a superb live orchestra to provide magnificent support for the principals. Every aspect of the musical performance is delivered with precision, warmth and richness.

As much as I could praise the cast, orchestra, staging and production values, I make no apology for saving the best until last.

The true star of The Sound of Music remains the extraordinary score by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. As the son of a German mother and son-in-law of an Austrian mother-in-law, this story resonates particularly strongly with me. I have many fond associations with Austria, including a lifelong love of schnitzel and noodles, but it is the music that keeps drawing me back to this show.

The melodies are timeless, the lyrics heartfelt and the emotional power undiminished, however many times you hear them.

If you have the opportunity to see Opera North’s magnificent production of The Sound of Music at Leeds Grand Theatre, my advice is simple: do it.

I cannot recommend it highly enough.

One final observation: the souvenir programme is one of the best I’ve ever bought.

The Sound of Music

Opera North at Leeds Grand Theatre

Until 1 August 2026

Tickets: https://www.operanorth.co.uk/whats-on/the-sound-of-music/