Mossley SOUP’s milestone event raises record amount

A MOSSLEY community crowdfunding initiative has celebrated its 20th event in style.

Mossley SOUP once again proved that people power can make great things happen, as a record amount was raised.

More than 180 diners turned out for the milestone event last Thursday (October 16) at Emmaus Mossley, where an evening of homemade soup, live music and community spirit helped raise vital funds for local causes.

Sponsored by Premier Kia, the event saw guests donate £5 each in return for soup, entertainment, four short project pitches and a vote to decide who would take home the money raised on the night.

Local band The Spring Chickens kicked things off as diners arrived, before volunteers served a selection of delicious soups and bread.

The audience then heard from four local projects – 1st Mossley Scout Group, Mossley Hollins Wellbeing Room, Thompson Cross Community Kitchen, and Trumpet Choir – each given the chance to present their ideas and answer audience questions.

When the votes were counted, it was Mossley Hollins Wellbeing Room that came out on top, securing £2,187 to help transform and improve a wellbeing room within the school.

Thea Smith-Heeley, a student at Mossley Hollins High School and one of the three presenters of the winning project, said: “We are so grateful for everyone who came to listen and vote for our pitch on Thursday, and for the amazing organisers who made it all possible.

“This will allow us to transform our wellbeing room, and it means the world to us and our fellow students that we have the opportunity to make such a big change in our school.”

The total raised came from donations on the door, a raffle, and contributions from Mossley Town Council (£250), Emmaus Mossley (£250), and Premier Kia (£100). Each of the three runners-up also received £100 from the event sponsor.

The evening’s soups were freshly prepared by local volunteers Danny, Daz and Richard, using ingredients kindly donated by A Taylor & Son Family Butchers, Co-op Mossley and Tesco Greenfield, with cakes contributed by generous attendees.

Raffle prizes were donated by a host of local supporters, including Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Service, artists Phil Craven and Chris Cyprus, Garratt’s Wine Vault, Hatch Bakery, Manchester Candle Makers, Mossley AFC, Suki’s Wardrobe, Stax of Soul promoter Tim, The Blossom and Brew Bar, and The Vale.

Mossley SOUP is now calling for creative or artistic projects to pitch at its next themed event on Thursday, February 19, 2026. To apply, visit bit.ly/MossleySOUP.