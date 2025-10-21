New audio tour brings Saddleworth’s ghostly legends to life

SADDLEWORTH’S eerie past is being brought to life in a chilling new audio experience that promises to let listeners walk among the spirits said to haunt the moorland village.

Created by local ghost walk guide and storyteller Mark Whiteley, the Spirits of Saddleworth: Uppermill’s Ghost Walk Audio Guide has been launched on the VoiceMap platform – offering a fully immersive, GPS-guided journey through some of the area’s most spine-tingling tales.

The tour begins outside Uppermill Civic Hall, built in 1859 in Gothic Revival style as a Mechanics’ Institute. From there, listeners meander along Spring Street and down to the Huddersfield Canal, where a human skull was once dredged from the murky depths.

The route continues along quiet riverside paths and up to the abandoned Micklehurst railway line, where the ghosts of navvies and lost children are said to linger in the twilight.

The tour uncovers decades of ghost stories shared by locals – from phantom figures in the road to unseen animals in empty rooms, and even a child dragged from dark waters by an invisible hand.

Each story, Mark says, has roots in real-life events that have left their mark on Saddleworth’s history.

“After more than ten years of leading ghost walks, I’ve heard hundreds of accounts from the public,” he said.

“Some tales are fleeting, but others stay with you – stories that feel alive, that echo through time.”

Listeners can download the tour and set off through Uppermill’s historic streets, where the audio triggers automatically at key locations. Combining history, folklore and atmosphere, it offers a haunting new way to experience Saddleworth’s darker side – at your own pace, and whenever you dare.

For more details click here: http://hardgraftguides.bokun.website/tour/spirits-of-saddleworth-uppermill-s-ghost-walk-audio-guide