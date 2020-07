WITH lockdown restrictions easing, all drivers with an MOT due from August 1 are being urged to book a test, which is a legal requirement.

On March 30, drivers were granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing due to the lockdown and this extension is still in place.

But even if your vehicle is exempt, you should take it to the garage immediately if you notice something wrong.

You can check the MOT status of your vehicle online: https://www.gov.uk/check-mot-status

